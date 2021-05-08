Senedd Election 2021: How the election unfolded in pictures
This year's Senedd elections took longer than usual due to coronavirus restrictions.
Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday 6 May but the count did not begin until Friday morning at 9am, to ensure the safety of those counting.
It was the first time since 1999 that there was no overnight count.
The first result to be announced was in Montgomeryshire at around 1:30pm. The Welsh Conservatives held their seat.
The Conservatives also gained the Vale of Clwyd, and Brecon and Radnorshire, almost wiping the Liberal Democrats out of the Senedd until leader Jane Dodds won a regional seat in Mid and West Wales.
Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood lost her Rhondda Senedd seat to Labour's Elizabeth Buffy Williams.
Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething, who led Wales through the pandemic as First Minister and Health Minister, both won significantly higher majorities and votes than in 2016.
Natasha Asghar became the first female Senedd member from a Black or Asian minority background.
The last result came in shortly before 2pm on Saturday 8 May.
Welsh Labour held onto power, with Mark Drakeford's party claiming 30 seats in total.
Mr Drakeford can choose to form a minority government or invite members of other parties into a Labour-led administration, giving the party greater control of the Senedd.