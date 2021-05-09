A number of celebrities with Welsh connections have featured in a promotional video ahead of an annual event to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Carol Vorderman, Sir Gareth Edwards, Gareth Thomas, Melanie Walters, Terry Walton, Di Botcher and Mark Woolfe all feature in Prostate Cymru's short film, ahead of its annual Big Walk in July.

This will be the eighth consecutive year the charity has held the event.

Carol Vorderman pictured participating in a previous Big Walk event Credit: Prostate Cymru

Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in Wales, with that figure rising to one in three where there has been a family history of the disease.

Chris Leyshon, founder of The Big Walk, said having the celebrities' backing was invaluable to helping raise awareness of prostate cancer.

He said: "It's great to see people like Carol Vorderman really jumping on the event and wanting it to be successful and wanting to support men in Wales who are in a fight against prostate cancer.

"I think it's so important and our aim is to get the whole nation walking in July, wherever you are.

"I think we have a team of 55 celebrities in Carol Vorderman's team which I'm sure will raise the profile of the event and it could potentially save people's lives."

Walkers involved in Prostate Cymru's The Big Walk in 2020 Credit: Prostate Cymru

The Big Walk involves participants clocking up 26 miles of walking over the course of the month of July.

It can be done in one attempt or as a gradual effort over each day of the month.