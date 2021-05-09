A third of adults in Wales have now been given a two-dose course of a coronavirus vaccine, official figures have shown.

In total, 33.4% of adults have now been given a jab - that equates to 842,047 people.

On vaccination first doses 1,922,881 people have been given a vaccine shot.

Public Health Wales data published on Sunday also revealed there have been no new coronavirus deaths registered in the latest recorded period.

Fifty four new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

On Friday, in a policy shift, it was announced that under-40s in Wales - who are not clinically vulnerable - should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The move was in response to concerns over a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clots in younger people.

842,047 842,047 people have now received a two-dose course of a coronavirus vaccine.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)outbreak response at Public Health Wales said: "On Friday 7 May, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) updated its advice on the use of the COVID-19 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged under 40. JCVI advice is followed in Wales.

Just over a third of adults in Wales have now been given a two-dose course of a coronavirus vaccine Credit: PA Images

"The advice states that unvaccinated adults aged 30 - 39 years who are not in a clinical priority group because of long term health conditions, should where possible be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, where it would not significantly delay vaccination.

"JCVI is not advising against using AstraZeneca vaccine in 30-39 year olds, only that other vaccines are preferred.

"JCVI advise that anyone who has already received a first dose of AstraZeneca should continue to receive the same vaccine for their second dose, there are no clotting safety concerns with the second dose."

Wales' coronavirus death toll currently stands at 5552.