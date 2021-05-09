Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old man who has died after "falling from height" at a beauty spot in Rhondda. Emergency services were called to Pen Pych Woodland Park, in Blaencwm, Rhondda, shortly after 5.40pm on Friday.Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter landed nearby.It has now been confirmed that an 18-year-old man died as a result of the incident.He has not yet been named, but his family have been made aware.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: "We can confirm the death of an 18-year-old man at Pen Pych Woodland Park, Blaencwm, Rhondda."Emergency services responded to a report that the man had fallen from height in the woodland at 5.39pm on May 7."His family have been informed."

The man's family have been informed Credit: Media Wales

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant has led the tributes to the 18-year-old.Mr Bryant said: "I’ve just heard the tragic news from Treherbert on Friday night.

"My thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends at this difficult time."Others have also paid tribute online, with many calling the death "devastating" and "heartbreaking news".Police said there were no suspicious no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.