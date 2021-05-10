The north Wales-born winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK series one is set to star in Emmerdale.

The Vivienne, who was born and went to school in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, will appear in the ITV soap as part of its coverage of Pride.

It will be the first time villagers have marked the day, which celebrates LGBTQ+ people and promotes equality and diversity with organised marches and entertainment.

Playing herself, The Vivienne will open the event as the village church and LGBTQ+ communities come together for the celebration.

"I am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale's first ever Pride," she said.

"My role is to officially open the event on the stage! It's great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I’m delighted to be part of it.

"We’re making that little bit of history for all the gays and the LGBTQ+ community and it’s just an absolute honour."

The Vivienne moved to Liverpool when she was 16.

On Sunday, she posted a photo of herself standing on set outside the Woolpack, Emmerdale's landmark pub.

The Vivienne won RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019, in what was the first UK edition of the hit American series.

The episode dedicated to Pride comes as Emmerdale prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Producer Kate Brooks said: "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome The Vivienne to Emmerdale to help our villagers celebrate this year's Pride event in style.

"The Vivienne will add a dash of her own inimitable wit and fabulousness to the show and will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the process."

Viewers will be able to see The Vivienne’s appearance on screen at the end of June.