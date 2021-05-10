Rail disruption due to train cracks to last 'for a number of weeks'

Disruption to rail services could continue for weeks after cracks were found on a number of trains.

Several route operators have been affected, including Great Western Railway (GWR), which serves Swansea, Cardiff and Newport, among other stations.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), one of the other affected operators, posted a message on Twitter stating the issue is "likely to be going on for a number of weeks".

Hitachi Class 800 trains were withdrawn from service on Saturday for safety checks after cracks were discovered in part of the chassis of several trains.

Passengers who would have travelled direct from Newport to London will temporarily have to change at Reading.

And anyone coming further afield - from Swansea, Neath, Bridgend, Port Talbot Parkway or Cardiff Central - will have to change at Newport as well.

For example, a Swansea to London Paddington journey will now require a change of train at both Newport and Reading.

Great Western Railway is advising passengers with tickets for affected journeys not to travel.

In addition to the cracking issues, there is further currently disruption caused by damage to the overhead electric wires between Cardiff Central and Newport.

National Rail said: "This is resulting in all lines being blocked whilst response staff inspect the damaged overheads.

"Trains between Cardiff Central and Newport may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes. Disruption is expected until 16:00."

The affected areas include Swansea, Newport and Cardiff. Credit: PA Images

The Government called on the rail industry to "urgently set out a comprehensive plan" to resolve the disruption relating to the cracking.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris asked Hitachi - which builds and maintains the Class 800 trains - to identify the extent of the cracking and "whether carriages can still run safely" despite the issue, the Department for Transport said.

He also also urged the industry to manage capacity by using "alternative trains" on the affected routes and delivering a "clear rail replacement schedule" using buses and coaches.

Advice on Great Western Railway website:

London Paddington - Swindon - Bristol Parkway - Newport - Cardiff Central - Swansea

"Special shuttle train services at approximately hourly intervals will operate but only between Newport (South Wales) and Reading calling at Bristol Parkway, Swindon and Didcot Parkway.

"Any customers travelling from Swansea, Neath, Bridgend, Port Talbot Parkway or Cardiff Central should travel to/from Newport on Transport for Wales services (on which GWR tickets will be valid) and connect into / out of the shuttle train services to / from Reading. At Reading alternative GWR services will be available for travel to / from London Paddington."

A spokesman for Hitachi said the cracks are on lifting points under train carriages, which are used during maintenance.

He continued: "Safety is our number one priority and as a precaution this continues to impact the number of trains that can run in service.

"We acknowledge the Government's clear direction regarding the forward repair plan and our teams continue to work day and night with the ORR, operators and independent experts.

"We thank passengers for their ongoing patience."

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said if inspected trains are found to have "tiny cracks" then replacement trains may be deployed while repairs are carried out.

Asked if he knows how long the disruption is likely to last, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "No, I can't put an exact time on it and that is purely because we are going through the process and taking it extremely seriously."

Mr Nisbet described the cancellations as "disappointing" because more passengers are returning to using the train network following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

In response to a question on how long trains have been running with cracks, he said: "These trains are relatively new in service, so this is something that the Hitachi engineers will be looking at and reporting back to the train operating companies."

On Sunday he said that the cracks "didn't pose any particular danger to passengers" but they "have the potential to develop" if left untreated.

Passengers have taken to social media to express their frustration.

One Twitter user posted a message stating she was “totally confused by the GWR website and app” while another wrote: “This is disgusting! There should be emergency trains running or buses or replacement services!”

