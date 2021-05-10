Seven-day Covid infection rate in Wales at its lowest since August

Coronavirus case rates in Wales are at their lowest since August, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

Rolling seven-day data up to 5 May shows that Wales has an average of 8.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Newport has the highest rate at 22 cases per 100,000. The next highest is Wrexham with 16.9 cases, followed by Pembrokeshire at 15.9.

Blaenau Gwent has the lowest rates at 2.9 cases per 100,000 people, while Denbighshire stands at 3.1.

Merthyr Tydfil once had the highest coronavirus rates in the whole of the UK. Credit: PA Images

Merthyr Tydfil - which for a time had the highest rates of coronavirus in the whole of the UK - now has just 3.3 cases per 100,000 people.

But an Indian variant of the virus now circulating in the UK has been escalated to a 'variant of concern'.

Several cases have been identified in Wales, though Public Health Wales said there is no evidence of wider community transmission and the Kent variant remains the dominant strain here.

Public Health Wales said four new deaths were reported today, bringing the total number so far in Wales to 5,556.

There were 104 new cases of the virus, meaning there have now been 211,827 confirmed cases in Wales.

Vaccination figures show that 1,935,003 adults in Wales have received their first dose, while 846,180 have received both doses.

Last week it emerged that under-40s in the UK are to be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after the jab was linked to very rare blood clots.

People in Wales aged under 40 will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, the four UK chief medical officers have agreed the Covid-19 alert level should move from level 4 to level 3, meaning the 'epidemic is in general circulation'.

A statement from the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, as well as NHS England national medical director Stephen Powys, said: “Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the UK chief medical officers and NHS England national medical director agree that the UK alert level should move from level 4 to level 3.

“Thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and Covid hospital pressures have fallen consistently.

“However, Covid is still circulating, with people catching and spreading the virus every day, so we all need to continue to be vigilant. This remains a major pandemic globally.

“It is very important that we all continue to follow the guidance closely and everyone gets both doses of the vaccine when they are offered it.”

