'Severely fatigued' yacht crew rescued by helicopter off Aberystwyth

The "severely fatigued" crew of a yacht was rescued by helicopter off the coast of Aberystwyth after getting into difficulty with mechanical problems.

Rescue teams were called out on Saturday to search for the boat some 10 miles off the coast of Aberystwyth.

The two person yacht had been on passage from Fishguard to Aberystwyth and was experiencing mechanical and communications problems.

They had failed to berth in Aberystwyth marina due to the tide and raised the alarm when they realised they were in trouble.

Multi rescue teams - including RNLI teams from New Quay, Barmouth and Aberdyfi, searched for "over an hour" to find the vessel that had become lost in the bad weather.

Daniel Potter, New Quay RNLI Coxswain said, “When we located them, we had to act quickly as we found her close to shore and in danger of going aground on the reef near Tywyn. I had one opportunity and we took it, we set up a tow and pulled her into deeper water.

"Two volunteer crew from Aberdyfi and one from New Quay boarded the yacht. They assessed the casualty and it was decided as a matter of urgency to evacuate one of them. We requested an immediate helicopter evacuation, and HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936 arrived and transferred the casualty to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

“It was quite an ordeal for the yacht, but it wasn’t over as we had to get the last of the crew members and the boat to safety. Aberdyfi lifeboat then transferred another one of our crew onto the yacht when they took theirs off and returned to station, and we began the tow to Aberystwyth."