play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch ITV Cymru Wales' video report by Hannah Thomas

Plans to build a Co-op supermarket in Crickhowell have been approved after months of protesting from locals.

On Tuesday, the Brecon Beacons National Park Planners gave the green light to transform the former Conservative Club into a Co-op convenience store.

Campaigners in the Powys town have been fighting to keep the supermarket chain out of their high street after winning a similar battle six years ago.

Crickhowell, which is famous for its independent shops, was crowned Britain’s Best High Street three years ago and locals, who are against the plans are worried about the impact of a huge chain on the town’s many independent businesses, particularly amidst the pandemic.

Eden Phillips, who owns a bakery in the town believes the decision is "going to affect the town dramatically".

He said: "I think it's going to affect the footfall on the high street. I think it's going to affect all the independent retailers who have been fighting through this pandemic to be honest.

"It's a bit of a shame really but hopefully all our loyal customers will stay. That's all we can hope for really."

Eden Phillips owns a bakery in Crickhowell

Chloe Masefield, owner of Natural Way was also 'disappointed' with the decision.

She said: "I'm surprised because I know the community have put a lot of effort into trying to stop it from coming to Crickhowell. Lots of people have been campaigning against it so I'm really surprised.

"I know that people in the town feel strongly about supporting the independent nature of Crickhowell. It's one of the reasons we chose to come here because the community is so supportive of these businesses so for that to just be ignored by these large retail chains and just to decide 'we want to go there anyway' regardless of the nature of the town is just disappointing. "

Chloe is 'surprised and disappointed' by the decision

Another local lady said that she was "not happy about it at all".

"We've got fabulous shops here in town and they've all been terrific through the pandemic", she said.

"I'm so sad about that really but there's not a lot we can do really. Obviously protest again, I don't know if that's an option."

The town is famous for its independent shops

A spokesperson for Co-op, said: “We understand that the planning committee has approved the application and we look forward to the opportunity to serve the community.”

Some locals were undecided and a few thought that the Co-op would do well in the town.