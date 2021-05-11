Excitement for north Wales vet after discovering a calf with three eyes

A north Wales vet had an eye-opener on Monday when she discovered a calf with three eyes.

Malan Hughes from Pwllheli was working with cattle at a farm in Gwynedd at the time when she 'just happened to find' this very rare deformity.

She said: "This is a calf with two eyes and an extra eye structure in the middle of its head.

"I felt quite excited at first and then didn't think much of it because we see deformities all the time in our work as vets."

Credit: Malan Hughes

Malan, who works for 'Milfeddygon Deufor' said: "After finding it, we took some pictures and carried on with our work.

"Last night, I then went to look into it and realised that it's quite a rarity."