Six people from up to six different households will be able to meet when indoor hospitality reopens on Monday, the Welsh Government have confirmed.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will welcome customers back through their doors on May 17, with many already serving customers outdoors since the end of April.

Funding for businesses impacted by restrictions has also been announced, with business owners able to claim up to £25,000.

Set to benefit from the money are nightclub owners and other hospitality businesses.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “The public health situation continues to improve in Wales – we have the lowest coronavirus rates and the best vaccination rates in the UK.

“We know the restrictions have helped to keep us all safe but they have had a big impact on Welsh businesses, which is why we are making more funding available to support firms and safeguard jobs.

“Eligible businesses will receive support of up to £25k as they prepare to reopen and move towards more normal trading conditions.

“My new government will provide more detail about the extra financial support we will be providing to businesses to help them develop and grow as Wales recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

“As we continue to relax the restrictions, I can confirm that from Monday, up to six people from six different households will be able to meet indoors in regulated settings, such as cafes and pubs.”

The announcement comes just hours after members of the nightlife industry across Cardiff and Swansea wrote an open letter to the First Minister asking for more clarity - especially when it comes to nightclubs.

They called for an opening date for the industry, describing the situation for businesses as ''dire.''

The letter said: ''Our members are key investors in their local economies, they are key employers of bar staff, chefs, performers, sound and lighting engineers, promotors and others; and our night time businesses provide safe, enjoyable recreation for millions of us.

''Without the clarity they so desperately need, many are considering leaving the sector for good. We hope you will agree that the industry is worth protecting for the future.

Wales’ towns and cities without functioning and thriving night time businesses are soulless places for residents and visitors alike. We are, thankfully, entering into a more positive period now, with the success of the vaccine rollout and the steady fall in the number of people in Wales contracting Covid.

''We hope this gives you the impetus you need to give clear and emphatic direction on this matter – the survival of many hundreds of night time businesses depends upon it.

''We urge you to consider the grave concerns and the threatened livelihoods of our 170 members and their employees, and we look forward to hearing your views on this matter.''

