A Swansea zoo is celebrating the births of newborns from two critically endangered species as part of its ongoing conservation work.

Staff at Plantasia welcomed a baby Egyptian tortoise in early April, closely followed by a clutch of Edwards pheasant chicks.

Both species are critically endangered, with numbers declining largely due to habitat destruction and other environmental threats.

The Egyptian Tortoise is thought to be extinct in its native country, with only a very small number surviving in bordering Libya.

The Edwards Pheasants are believed to be extinct in the wild, with no recorded sightings of the species in their native Vietnam since the year 2000.

The rainforest zoo has mostly been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but keepers have continued to care for the many animals and plant life there.

They say the new babies are a welcome addition during challenging times and a big boost to the fight against extinction.

The zoo recently welcomed a clutch of critically endangered Edwards pheasant chicks. Credit: Plantasia

Zoo and education manager Michael Colwill said: “The new arrivals are doing extremely well and growing stronger every day.

"The first six weeks are critical for their development, and our keeper team is doing an amazing job in facilitating this.

"The babies are a big boost to our conservation works, which we have tried to continue during closure, and they highlight the importance of zoos helping the survival of many species across the world."

During closure, the Swansea zoo has helped to save and rehome a number of species, including a green iguana, a baby chameleon, a colony of 5,000 leafcutter ants, and a goliath bird-eating tarantula.

Plantasia reopens on Monday in line with coronavirus regulations, but while the newborn tortoise and chicks are developing they may not be fully on show to the public.

General manager Anthony Williams added: “We are so looking forward to welcoming back guests later this month."

