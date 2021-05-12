The family and friends of an 18-year-old man who has been missing for over a week are appealing for help to find him.

Frantisek 'Frankie' Morris was last seen walking in Pentir, near Bangor in Gwynedd, at around 1.20pm on Sunday 2 May.

More than 4,500 people have joined the Facebook group 'Help Find Frankie Morris' as part of efforts to locate the teenager, who had attended a party in Waunfawr, near Snowdonia National Park, the night before his disappearance.

Writing on the group, his mother Alice Morris said: "Thank you all so much for all your effort to find my son Frankie, you don't even know how much I appreciate it!

"I know Frankie so well and I also know his lifestyle. I do think that he visited one of his friends in Bangor and something bad probably happened to him there."

North Wales Police said Mr Morris was last seen walking past the Vaynol Arms pub in Pentir, pushing a bike and wearing a grey T-shirt and blue shorts.

The bike was found near the pub a week after he was last seen.

Chief Inspector Llinos Davies said: "I would like to appeal directly to Frankie and want him to know that our only concern is to know that he is safe and well.

"I urge Frankie or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to make contact with us. We will need to check on Frankie's welfare, but his confidentiality and wishes will be respected.

"We continue to be concerned about Frankie, and are still utilising a considerable amount of both police and partner agency resources."

Ogwen Mountain Rescue was called out to assist with the search on Monday.

A statement on the organisation's Facebook page said: "The team were called out on Monday evening to support North Wales Police in the ongoing search for missing teenager Frankie Morris.

"Around 25 team members searched roads, hedgerows and fields out from where a bicycle had been found. With no finds by darkness, the team stood down pending further taskings from North Wales Police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the 101 number.