Serial burglar caught raiding farm after stopping to feed a llama called Larry
A serial burglar was caught whilst raiding a farm park in Monmouthshire after CCTV footage captured him stopping to feed a llama called Larry.
James Fisher, 30, was halted on his £6,000 crime spree because he stopped to feed the llama at Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire.A court heard Fisher was spotted on CCTV images standing next to Larry's pen - and with most of his face on show.
Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge said: "These burglaries were professionally carried out. They were planned and targeted."In the raid at Raglan Farm Park, around £100 in cash was stolen from a catering trailer."
Cardiff Crown Court heard a police community support officer recognised Fisher from the CCTV images next to Larry's pen in the llama enclosure.He was arrested when officers pulled him over on a slip road and found bolt cutters in the van forensically linking him to the crimes.
The court heard Fisher and an unidentified accomplice targeted six properties in the Usk area and Mathern, near Chepstow.Their stolen haul included a quad bike, chainsaws and hedge trimmers along with other times totalling over £6,000.
One victim told the court he had since spent £7,000 to improve security at his property.Another victim said: "I feel annoyed and vulnerable."
Defending Harry Baker said: “He got into financial difficulties and that caused him to slip back into his old ways.”Fisher, of Duffryn, Newport, pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary.Judge David Wynn Morgan said: “These burglaries were committed in remote areas and where people can feel vulnerable.“You went equipped for burglary.”Fisher was jailed for two years and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.