Serial burglar caught raiding farm after stopping to feed a llama called Larry

The burglar was captured on CCTV feeding Larry the llama in his pen. Credit: Raglan Farm Park

A serial burglar was caught whilst raiding a farm park in Monmouthshire after CCTV footage captured him stopping to feed a llama called Larry.

James Fisher, 30, was halted on his £6,000 crime spree because he stopped to feed the llama at Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire.A court heard Fisher was spotted on CCTV images standing next to Larry's pen - and with most of his face on show.

CCTV footage captured the moment Fisher stopped to feed the llama - with most of his face on show.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge said: "These burglaries were professionally carried out. They were planned and targeted."In the raid at Raglan Farm Park, around £100 in cash was stolen from a catering trailer."

Cardiff Crown Court heard a police community support officer recognised Fisher from the CCTV images next to Larry's pen in the llama enclosure.He was arrested when officers pulled him over on a slip road and found bolt cutters in the van forensically linking him to the crimes.

Fisher was captured on CCTV footage feeding the llama whilst carrying out a raid on the farm park. Credit: Gwent Police

The court heard Fisher and an unidentified accomplice targeted six properties in the Usk area and Mathern, near Chepstow.Their stolen haul included a quad bike, chainsaws and hedge trimmers along with other times totalling over £6,000.

One victim told the court he had since spent £7,000 to improve security at his property.Another victim said: "I feel annoyed and vulnerable."

The offences took place over a week in February last year. Credit: Raglan Farm Park

Defending Harry Baker said: “He got into financial difficulties and that caused him to slip back into his old ways.”Fisher, of Duffryn, Newport, pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary.Judge David Wynn Morgan said: “These burglaries were committed in remote areas and where people can feel vulnerable.“You went equipped for burglary.”Fisher was jailed for two years and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.