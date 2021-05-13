Wales will move to alert level two on Monday with the reopening of indoor hospitality and entertainment venues, First Minster Mark Drakeford has said.

He is also expected to announce that foreign travel can resume for Monday but people will be advised to only do so for essential purposes.

Mr Drakeford said the lowering of the country's alert level was prompted by levels of coronavirus remaining low and vaccination rates the highest in the UK.

According to the UK Government's Covid-19 tracker, Wales' seven-day rate is 9.2 per 100,000 people - significantly lower than England on 22.1, Scotland on 23.8, and Northern Ireland on 32.6

Monday's reopening of indoor service for pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as entertainment venues like cinemas will come alongside allowing up to 30 people to take part in organised indoor events and up to 50 people in organised outdoor events.

Mr Drakeford will confirm at Friday's press briefing that international travel will also resume from Monday, but extra safeguards will be put in place to prevent the virus re-entering Wales and the Welsh Government advises people to only travel abroad for essential purposes.

Mr Drakeford said: “Thanks to everyone’s hard work and ongoing efforts, we can take another step towards relaxing the coronavirus restrictions and move to alert level two on Monday.

“Indoor hospitality will be able to reopen, a move that will be welcomed by many of us as we look forward to enjoying a drink, a meal and the company of friends and family in a café or pub.

“By sticking with the rules and our successful vaccine programme, we are making really good progress in controlling the virus and keeping rates low.

“But the pandemic isn’t over – the new, so-called Indian variant of concern is another unwanted twist in this pandemic, which we are monitoring closely.”

In Covid Alert Level 2, indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, bingo halls and museums will be able to reopen, with six people allowed to meet up indoors as part of an extended household.

Indoor hospitality and the rest of the tourism accommodation industry will also be allowed to reopen from 17 May.

Weddings will also be able to take place in Wales with a maximum of 30 people for an indoor reception and 50 people for an outdoor reception.

Cinemas, bingo halls and museums will be able to reopen from May 17. Credit: PA Images

In Covid Alert Level 1, the restrictions would be relaxed further again, with three households able to form a larger extended household.

Weddings will also be able to take place with a maximum of 50 people for indoor receptions and 100 people for outdoor receptions.

However, despite the possibility of the Covid Alert Level being lowered, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will not be able to reopen.

The Welsh Government says these two industries will be 'under consideration' in its next review of the coronavirus restrictions in Wales, with the possibility that they may be able to reopen by the end of June.

The reopening of nightclubs will be reviewed by the Welsh Government at a later date. Credit: PA Images

From Monday 17th May – Covid Alert Level 2:

Indoor hospitality

Indoor entertainment like cinema, bingo halls, casino, museums and art galleries

The rest of tourism accommodation

Rule of six indoors for extended households

Organised indoor activities for up to 30 people

Organised outdoor activities for up to 50 people

Wedding reception / wake (30 people indoors 50 outdoors)

International travel will resume with a traffic light system aligned with England and Scotland

Restrictions will be eased to allow more guests at wedding ceremonies. Credit: PA Images

Covid Alert Level 1:

Organised indoor activities for up to 50 people

Organised outdoor activities for up to 100 people

Extended households can have three households

Wedding reception / wake (50 people indoors 100 outdoors).

Earlier this week, the Welsh Government announced businesses still affected by restrictions can claim additional financial support of up to #25,000 to help meet ongoing costs.

If public health conditions remain positive, the next three-week review will consider allowing more people to meet in homes.

It will also look at increasing the number of people who can meet outdoors and the number of people who can attend organised activities and events, including wedding receptions, to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors, as well as allowing larger-scale events to take place indoors and outdoors.