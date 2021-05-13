Hundreds of worshippers are gathering at Cardiff Castle to celebrate Eid as part of Wales' first Covid pilot event programme.

More than 300 people are expected to attend 'Eid at the Castle', which is designed to test the safe return of events following the coronavirus pandemic. It is the largest outdoor event since March last year.

Organised by the Muslim Council of Wales, Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government, all attendees will need to bring evidence of a recent negative swab test and a lateral flow test as well as a ticket to the event.

Attendees have had to present a negative swab test and a lateral flow test

What is Eid?

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.

It is traditionally celebrated with families gathering, exchanging gifts, and with morning prayers.

"Eid at the Castle" is currently the only outdoor Eid prayer in Wales and will test the safe delivery of similar public events and celebrations in the future.

Another pilot event taking place this weekend is the Welsh language festival Tafwyl. The Welsh Government earlier this week announced a proposed list of further events, including football matches, due to take place throughout May and June.

The Tafwyl festival will take place at the castle in the city centre Credit: Orchard

Those include the Newport County's League Two play-offs fixture against Forest Green on 18 May, Swansea City's Championships Play Offs fixture against Barnsley on 22 May and Wales' vs Albania at the Cardiff City stadium on 5 June where up to 4,000 spectators will be permitted.

Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Wales, said the event "marks light at the end of the tunnel".

"Welsh Muslims have had two Ramadans under lockdown. It's been an incredibly tough period in which our normal prayers and devotion have had to be changed to ensure we keep each other safe.

"This event marks light at the end of the tunnel, and opportunity to once again do things together and communally. We are very excited to be part of the pilot event, and value that the Welsh Government recognised Islam as a Welsh religion and an important part of our civic life".