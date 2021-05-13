There's a chance that ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here could return to Wales as international borders to Australia remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international borders "will only open when it is safe to do so" and that the country still has "a long way to go" before tourists and international travellers can be welcomed into the country.

Last year the a series of the hit ITV show was shot in Gwrych Castle, near Abergele, because of the coronavirus pandemic - the first time the show has ever been filmed outside of Australia.

The show was filmed in Gwrych Castle last year. Credit: ITV

In March 2021 ITV's Chief Executive said the next season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! would not be shot in Wales and will return to Australia if possible.

Despite the success of the castle format and Welsh location, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the show is "meant to be in Australia".

However, the ITV boss did hint that Gwrych Castle would be used as a back-up plan if the show is unable to return to Australia for next season because of the pandemic.

But with the Australian borders staying closed, there is a chance that the show could return to Wales for a second time.

The Australian Prime Minister said international borders will remain closed for the time being. Credit: PA Images

The Prime Minister of Australia said, "There will always be [coronavirus] cases as we return Australians home from overseas.

"International borders will only open when it is safe to do so. We still have a long way to go, and there are still many uncertainties ahead.

"Australians are living life in few countries around the world today. We will continue to do everything we can to work together prevent a third wave and roll out our vaccination programme.

"And, as always, we will continue to listen to the medical advice and make decisions in the best health and economic interests of all Australians."

Displays of Ant and Dec were spotted around Abergele to welcome them to Wales. Credit: PA Images

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly previously said they would be "very happy" for the show to return to Wales.

The last series of the ITV programme was filmed in the UK for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to abandon plans to make the programme in its usual base in Australia.

"If during coronavirus we have to stay put and do it in Wales again, I'd be very happy," said McPartlin, who hosts the programme alongside Declan Donnelly.

Donnelly added, "The people in Wales were lovely. They made us feel very welcome.

"I had a lovely time. I will miss the sunshine, but I will not miss the jetlag of coming back from Australia.

"I'd love to go back to Oz. But if we had to go back to Wales, I wouldn't be disappointed."