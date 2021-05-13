Watch as Mark Drakeford is sworn in as first minister

Mark Drakeford has been officially sworn in as first minister following labour's success in the Senedd elections.

Welsh Labour equalled its best ever Welsh Parliament election result winning by 30 seats.

In a ceremony on Thursday morning which was overseen by a judge at the Welsh Government's headquarters in Cardiff, the first minister read an oath in Welsh before signing a document of allegiance to serve the Queen.

Mr Drakeford declared he would "well and truly serve Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second in the office of First Minister of Wales".

On Wednesday, Mr Drakeford was confirmed as the Welsh Parliament's nominee for First Minister of Wales following a vote by MSs at the Senedd.

There were no further nominations for First Minister, meaning Mark Drakeford was renominated without the need for a vote.

In a post on social media after the ceremony, Mr Drakeford described his reelection as a ''great honour.''

He said: ''It’s an enormous privilege to continue serving the people of Wales. It is with great honour that I have today taken the official oath and have been sworn in to continue my tenure as First Minister of Wales.''

After the swearing-in, Mr Drakeford left to hold the first cabinet meeting since last week's Senedd election to discuss Friday's review of coronavirus restrictions.

Later on Thursday, he is set to announce who will secure ministerial jobs as part of his cabinet.

One position that will need to be filled is that of education minister, with Liberal Democrat Kirsty Williams having quit the Senedd after helping the previous Labour-led administration form a government.

