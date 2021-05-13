A politician has become the first person of the Scottish Parliament to take her oath in Welsh as she was re-elected as a member.

Scottish Conservative Party politician Rachael Hamilton, who is originally from Brecon, spoke in her native language as she pledged her allegiance to the Queen.

Mark Drakeford also swore in oath in Welsh on Thursday Credit: Welsh Government

It was a similar oath that First Minister Mark Drakeford took himself as he was sworn in on Thursday and promises to "well and truly serve Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.''

Ms Hamilton, who was born in Brecon, has held the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire seat since 2017 since it was won in a by-election.

She regained the seat in the latest Scottish Parliament elections, returning with over 51% of the vote.

Nicola Sturgeon was also present when the oath was made Credit: Scottish Parliament TV

Welsh is not the only language used by politicians to give their oaths in the parliament building in Edinburgh. All members take their oath in English first, which they can repeat in any other language

Scotland's own national language Gaelic was frequently used during the ceremony as well as British Sign Language, Urdu and German.

Anas Sawar took his oath in Arabic, Maggie Chapman took hers in Zimbabwean Shona and Neil Gray gave his in Orcadian - a dialect of Scottish which is frequently spoken in Orkney.