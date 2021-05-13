Video report by ITV Wales journalist Charanpreet Khaira

A woman who says she has been harassed by men 'every week of her life' says things won't change unless men are a greater part of the solution.

The movement to make the streets safer for women started in the 70s, but gender expert Dr Ashley Morgan and other campaigners say "little progress" has been made over the decades.

In a recent survey by UN Women UK, seven in ten women said they had been sexually harassed in public spaces.

For those aged 24 and under, this rises to nearly nine in ten women.

It is believed the true figures could be higher, as these numbers are based only on the women who chose to answer.

86% of women under 24 have been sexually harassed in a public space

Ashley decided to take action after growing tired of the sexual harassment she faced when out running.

She had put up with the mistreatment for decades, but when the death of Sarah Everard sparked renewed protests around women's safety she decided to speak out.

Sarah's death prompted renewed calls for action to protect women. Credit: PA Images

"[Sarah went missing] in a place that I know really, really well in Clapham," Ashley said.

"I've been running around Clapham Common for many years myself - it's a place I feel really safe.

"And I thought, the whole problem with this is not women and women's safety - it's men harassing women. We need to change the discourse."

Instead of telling women to change their behaviour, Ashley wants to shift the conversation to men. She has been working with men like Ben Marett, captain of Cardiff University football club.

Ben and his teammates have been trying to challenge so-called 'lad culture' in sport, encouraging men to help women who feel unsafe on nights out.

"I think [men harass women] because it stems from a lot of insecurities about men themselves and how others view them," he said.

"If somebody doesn't feel like they don't fit into a group, or they're not seen as 'fun' or 'laddy', then by harassing women you get that sort of 'lad culture'."

Ben and his team mates have joined the campaign against the harassment of women. Credit: Ben Marett

Anglesey MP Virginia Crosbie, who herself has experienced harassment, also wants to see things change.

"No one should have to suffer abuse on a daily basis whilst out exercising," she said.

"This type of behaviour is an offence, and it’s important that both victims and perpetrators know this.

"These incidents must be reported to the police, and the police will take it seriously. If it was one of my constituents, and the police didn’t take it seriously, then I would expect them to approach me and I would take it up on their behalf.

"It’s important that we change this behaviour, and there’s some cross-party support looking at tougher and more focused legislation which could be included in the government’s new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill."

Virginia Crosbie MP: 'Harassment is damaging the very core of this country'

Virginia is also calling for action against "cowardly" people who abuse women online. She had to delete her own Twitter account, due to the abuse she was receiving from trolls.

She said: "As someone in the public eye, I receive a significant amount of harassment and abuse - but I am not a victim; I will not crumble in the face of it.

"People get away with online behaviour. It’s so easy to harass people, especially women - particularly with anonymous online accounts.

"Absolutely everyone is responsible for combatting this unacceptable behaviour. Online platforms, authorities and local groups and friends - it’s important that we give these cowards no place to hide."

Read more: