Watch Jess Main's report

A West Wales zoo has had roaring success in its breeding programme with the births of penguins, camels and pelicans in recent weeks.

The keepers at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Pembrokeshire say they are "excited" about the new arrivals.

The pair of pelicans Elvis and Priscilla only joined the zoo less than a year ago and have already given birth to two offspring.

Staff at Folly Farm say, "It just goes to show how happy they are at their enclosure in Asian Adventure!"

The pink-back chicks are around two weeks old and are growing quickly.

Zoo Keeper Becky Dyson says, "They are pretty hard to breed so most zoos struggle to breed them, so yeah it's a really really good thing that we've had baby pelicans.

"For both to hatch, that's a bonus so to have two little pelicans is amazing. And they're healthy so that's the best thing."

The two pelican chicks have not yet been named.

Keepers Caroline and Becky have had their hands full with new baby penguins, Paddington, Marmalade and Peru.

They say "They are really piling on the penguin pounds, they are doubling in weight every other day. So they grow really quickly and they are all doing fantastically well.

Folly Farm belongs to 24 breeding programmes, including one for endangered eastern black rhinos.

Glyndwr was born just before the pandemic, and has recently celebrated his first birthday.

Glyndwr was born just before the pandemic, and has recently celebrated his first birthday. Credit: Folly Farm

Read more: