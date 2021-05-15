Family pays tribute to kayaker who died off the coast of North Wales

The family of a kayaker who died off the coast of North Wales has paid tribute to the "beloved brother, son, dad, and uncle".

John Robert Slack, 34, got into trouble whilst kayaking off Tywyn in Gwynedd on May 9.Emergency services - including police, coastguard, ambulance and air ambulance service - were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon, Mr Slack was airlifted to Bronglais Hospital in Abersytwyth but died on the way.

Mr Slack's family has now paid tribute to the "beloved brother, son, dad, and uncle" and are seeking to raise money for the people who tried to save his life.The family wrote:

"In order to say thank you to the emergency teams that helped, the family of John would like to give back to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance who all rapidly responded to the accident and tried their hardest to give John the best chance they could."As a family we understand that all the above cost a lot to come out to accidents and emergencies so we would like to give back as much as we can in order for them to keep up the amazing work they do."A poster, showing a picture of Mr Slack on a kayak with a young child, described him as a "loving father," and a "happy-go-lucky person who will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him."

A poster, showing a picture of Mr Slack on a kayak with a young child, described him as a "loving father".

Speaking on the incident earlier this week, a North Wales Police spokesperson said: "We received a call at 12.41pm (on May 9) by colleagues at HM Coastguard reporting a kayaker that had got into difficulties in the sea off Tywyn."Officers attended along with RNLI and the Welsh Ambulance Service."Sadly, a man in his 30s from the West Midlands died whilst beingtransported to hospital."His family have been informed."A report is being prepared for the Coroner’s Office."

Read more: