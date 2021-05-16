A mass coronavirus vaccination centre in Cardiff Bay was closed for a short period of time today so a stray bird trapped inside could be captured and released - with people booked in receiving later times for their jabs during the closure.Health chiefs at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board sent notices to people booked in for their vaccinations on Sunday between midday and 2pm to warn them of the closure.

People booked in for their vaccinations today have been offered later time slots. Credit: PA Images

The new Bayside MVC has a capacity of up to 3,500 vaccines per day and is located at the former Toys R Us site at the International Sports Village in Cardiff Bay.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board decided the best option on Sunday would be to stop the vaccinations for a few hours so that the bird could be captured and released.The bird has since been captured and released after becoming stuck inside the vaccination facility.

The health board thanked people for their patience and said that appointments are now 'running as usual'.