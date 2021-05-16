Detectives investigating disappearance of Frankie Morris arrest three people

Detectives investigating the disappearance of an 18-year-old in North Wales have arrested three people.

Frantisek “Frankie” Morris, from Llandegfan, Anglesey was last seen walking in Pentir, near Bangor in Gwynedd, at around 1.20pm on Sunday 2 May.

Officers from North Wales police have now arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A man and woman have also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Police want to speak to anyone with information about these vehicles. Credit: North Wales

Police investigating are appealing for people with information about the below cars to contact them, saying "they may hold vital information which will help with our enquiries".

The road from Pont Felin, Pentir heading towards Waen Wen will be closed until further notice while investigations are carried out, with police urging people to avoid the area.

