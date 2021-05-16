More than two million people in Wales have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Figures released by the Welsh Government show that almost three million doses of the jab have been administered in Wales in less than six months.

This means 80% of all adults in Wales have receievd their first vaccine and one in three adults have had their second dose.

Wales’ new Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“This is a fantastic achievement in such a short space of time. I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the thousands of people – NHS staff, military personnel and volunteers – who have worked so hard across the country to reach this milestone.

"Vaccination is making a real difference to the course of this pandemic. Every dose delivered is a small victory against this awful virus.”

Dr Gill Richardson, Wales’ Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Vaccines, added:

“Today’s figures show Wales has achieved yet another major milestone through the fantastic efforts of our vaccination programme, healthcare staff and the public.

“We’re continuing to lead the UK’s efforts to vaccinate as much of the population as quickly and as safely as possible to help bring this pandemic to a close.

“I am proud of all our vaccination teams across Wales, whose hard work and dedication has meant that 95% of those in the most vulnerable groups have had at least their first dose, and we are now making great progress through the younger age groups.

“Uptake has been much higher than predicted but it’s really important that when you’re called for your appointment – whether it’s your first or second dose – that you go. Every vaccination counts."

People across Wales will be able to enjoy indoor hospitality from Monday 17 May. Credit: PA

The milestone was reached the day before Wales moves into Alert Level 2, with many restrictions easing on Monday 17 May.

People in Wales will be allowed to drink a pint inside a pub for the first time in more than five months when indoor hospitality reopens on Monday.

Entertainment venues like cinemas and all tourist accommodation can also reopen, along with indoor service in hospitality businesses as the country moves to alert level two.

