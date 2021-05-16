Report by ITV Wales journalist Kelsey Redmore

Hundreds of people attended the Tafwyl music festival at Cardiff Castle on Saturday, in the second of a series of pilot mass events.

500 places were made available for the event, with attendees having to provide evidence of two negative Covid tests prior to being admitted.

Attendees had to remain seated during the performances

The festival came two days after the first large scale event in the programme, with worshippers celebrating Eid at Cardiff Castle.

Further events are planned throughout May and June, including football games and a theatre performance.

After an extremely challenging time for all it was wonderful to see people enjoying a bit of normality again. We’re looking forward to welcoming a larger audience to Cardiff Castle in 2022! Manon Rees-O’Brien, Chief Executive, Menter Caerdydd

Ani Glass performing at Tafwyl

Tafwyl saw 17 artists performed across 2 stages, with the event also being streamed on the AM digital platform.