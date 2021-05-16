Welsh language music festival Tafwyl held at Cardiff Castle as pilot events continue
Report by ITV Wales journalist Kelsey Redmore
Hundreds of people attended the Tafwyl music festival at Cardiff Castle on Saturday, in the second of a series of pilot mass events.
500 places were made available for the event, with attendees having to provide evidence of two negative Covid tests prior to being admitted.
The festival came two days after the first large scale event in the programme, with worshippers celebrating Eid at Cardiff Castle.
Further events are planned throughout May and June, including football games and a theatre performance.
Tafwyl saw 17 artists performed across 2 stages, with the event also being streamed on the AM digital platform.