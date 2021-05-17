Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales can resume indoor service for the first time this year as lockdown restrictions are eased further.

Entertainment venues like cinemas and all tourist accommodation can reopen, with holidays abroad also now allowed to certain countries.

It comes as Wales moves into alert level two, with First Minister Mark Drakeford explaining that this is due to the country having low Covid rates and high vaccination rates.

More than two million people in Wales have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

England and Scotland have also seen significant lockdown lifting - with Northern Ireland's due to happen a week later.

People are also allowed to travel abroad from Monday. Credit: PA Images

People have not been allowed to sit inside pubs or restaurants since 4 December, with all hospitality businesses reduced to takeaways only when Wales entered another national lockdown on 20 December.

The Welsh Government has announced up to £25,000 of additional financial support for businesses still affected by restrictions like social distancing.

The Welsh Ambulance Service urged revellers to take care when returning to pubs and restaurants.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: "Make sure to eat something before you go out, drink in moderation and look after yourself and your friends.

"Oh, and do us a favour? Please don't assault our emergency workers."

What are the lockdown changes in Wales?

Indoor hospitality can reopen with six people from up to six households, not including children under 11, able to book

All remaining holiday accommodation can reopen

Entertainment venues, including cinemas, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor-play centres and areas, casinos, amusement arcades, and theatres can reopen

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and sports grounds can sell food and drink to be consumed in a seated area for watching the performance

Indoor visitor attractions, including museums and galleries, can reopen

Up to 30 people can take part in organised indoor activities and up to 50 people in organised outdoor activities. This includes wedding receptions and wakes

International travel will resume with a traffic light system aligned with England and Scotland

People living in Wales will be able to travel to a small number of foreign destinations without the need to quarantine on their return.

Mandatory quarantine for countries not on the green list remains in place.

The Welsh Government is advising people not to travel abroad during 2021, with Mr Drakeford urging people to "holiday at home".

Further planned lockdown easing to allow small events and meeting up with people have been held back due to concerns about the Indian variant of Covid-19.

But Mr Drakeford has said that could change from as early as next week, if scientific advice suggests that the variant poses no additional risk.

Scientists believe the Indian variant may be more transmissible than the UK variant first detected in Kent last year, and may be linked to India's second wave.

Mr Drakeford also said his government is not yet "overly concerned" about the variant in Wales, but added that he is keeping a "particular watch" over cases in north west England, due to its proximity to the border.