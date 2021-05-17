Llandudno goats could be moved to I'm A Celebrity's Welsh castle

The Llandudno goats could soon be relocated to I'm A Celebrity's Welsh castle - bringing two north Wales stars of 2020 together.

The herd of wild mountain goats gained international fame in the first national lockdown after invading the town's quieter streets.

They even attracted the attention of US television host Ellen DeGeneres, who vowed to make Llandudno her first destination when lockdown ends.

But despite their popularity on social media, their presence sparked a number of complaints as they nibbled on garden hedges and caused traffic jams.

Now Gwrych Castle in Abergele - I'm A Celebrity's first location outside of Australia due to Covid restrictions - has been asked to help.

The goats have been spotted in several locations around Llandudno, including a barber shop, petrol station and sandwich shop. Credit: PA Images

Dr Mark Baker, who has worked to restore the dilapidated castle eight miles from Llandudno, said: "If everything goes well with Conwy biodiversity officers, we are very keen to welcome goats to the castle."

The herd of Kashmiri goats were a gift from Queen Victoria in the nineteenth century, and spend their time living on the Great Orme.

It comes amid hopes that Ant and Dec could still return to the castle, as international borders to Australia remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international borders "will only open when it is safe to do so" and that the country still has "a long way to go" before tourists and international travellers can visit.

Giovanna Fletcher was the first campmate to be crowned Queen of the Castle. Credit: ITV

In March, ITV's Chief Executive said the next season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! would not be shot in Wales and will return to Australia if possible.

Despite the success of the castle format and Welsh location, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the show is "meant to be in Australia".

However, the ITV boss did hint that Gwrych Castle would be used as a back-up plan if the show is unable to return to Australia for next season because of the pandemic.

Ant McPartlin said he would be "very happy" for the show to return to Wales.

He said they were "welcomed" in Wales, adding: "There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec in the butcher's, and the local school did a tribute.

"We'd happily go back there. We'd miss the sunshine, mind."