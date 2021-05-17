Maritime experts are racing the clock to rescue an historic ship that ran aground off Anglesey on Saturday, with two crew members on board at the time.

The 100ft-long vessel, named the Zebu, was left semi-keeled at a 45-degree angle after drifting onto the breakwater at Holyhead port.A towing attempt was unsuccessful and hopes that the Zebu could be refloated on Sunday faded after she took on more water at high tide.

One expert has warned that unless the ship is salvaged within a week, she may never be recovered.

The two-masted clipper sailing boat was built in Sweden in 1938 and is said to be a "great example of her type".

The Zebu had been heading to Bristol for conservation work from her base at the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool.

The vessel had already required assistance on Thursday when she got into navigational difficulties off the coast of Anglesey.

She then lost her anchor on Saturday while moored at Holyhead Marina, drifting some 600 metres before reaching the breakwater.

A rescue mission was launched by HM Coastguards’ maritime rescue co-ordination centre, but was unsuccessful.

Watch: Footage of the Zebu as experts plan a possible salvage operation

A spokesperson said: “The coastguard immediately requested the assistance of a work boat from the marina to attempt to tow the ship off the breakwater. The attempted tow was unsuccessful.

“We then asked the Holyhead coastguard land-based rescue team and Holyhead RNLI inshore and all-weather lifeboats to assist. We also called Holyhead Harbour Authority to assist.

“Unfortunately, the tide was dropping and we were unable to get the ship off the breakwater.”

Any potential salvage operation is set to be lengthy and complex.

HM Coastguard said Holyhead Harbour Authority is working with the boat’s owners and insurers to consider a possible salvage operation.

One possibility is lifting the boat with a crane, while pumping water to remove weight.

Another is to raise the Zebu using flotation devices and pulleys attached to slings under the vessel.

The vessel’s electric motor is posing an issue for rescuers - the Zebu was the world’s first tall ship to be equipped this way, but it adds significant weight to the vessel.

It is understood any salvage operation, if it happens, is unlikely to take place today.

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the stricken vessel for safety reasons.

A witness said: “This afternoon people were still walking along the breakwater but most were only taking a casual interest in what was going on. Just a few were stopping to take photos on their mobile phones.”

One shipping expert, who asked not to be named, said a recovery mission will have to be mounted quickly if the boat is to be saved.

“When the tide came back in, the boat was swamped and she was swallowed by the sea," he said.

“If she’s not recovered in the next seven days, she’ll break up.

“I hope it succeeds as the Zebu is a great example of her type and she deserves to be saved.”