Air ambulance and police at the scene following crash

The driver of a car involved in a serious crash with a school bus in west Wales has died, police say.

The crash happened at around 8.30am on the A478 near Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire, between the villages of Clynderwen and Crymych.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene.

Thirteen pupils were injured in the crash, with two taken to hospital. Their injuries are understood to be minor.

The bus was taking pupils to Ysgol y Preseli, a Welsh comprehensive school in Crymych for pupils aged 11-18.

The A478 has been closed in both directions since around 8.50am as emergency services, including police officers, paramedics and firefighters, all work at the scene of the crash.A Wales Air Ambulance helicopter also landed nearby and has since taken off from the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is at the scene of a serious collision on the A478 near Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire.

"The incident was reported to police at 8.35am, and the ambulance and fire services also attended.

"The collision involved a motorcar and a bus carrying schoolchildren.

"Sadly the driver of the motorcar died at the scene.

"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A number of children received minor injuries, with two taken to hospital by ambulance with what are described as minor injuries.

"The road is currently closed while investigations continue.”

The school bus was taking pupils to Ysgol y Preseli when it was involved in a crash with a car. Credit: Google Maps

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 8.39am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and car near Efailwen.“We responded with four emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and our emergency medical retrieval and transfer service in the Wales Air Ambulance.

"Three patients were conveyed to hospital - two to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and one to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.”

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire Council said: "The A478 in Pembrokeshire has been closed this morning following a serious collision involving a school bus and another vehicle.

"The collision happened at around 8.30am as the bus was taking pupils to Ysgol y Preseli. Emergency services are at the scene and the road remains closed whilst the emergency services deal with the incident."Thirteen young people are understood to have received injuries. None of the injuries to these young people are understood to be serious.

"Parents and guardians of the young people travelling on the bus have been contacted to collect their children. Pembrokeshire County Council has also set up a telephone number for concerned parents and guardians to call: 01437 775400.

"The A478 remains closed and people are asked to avoid the area.”

Two other school buses could not complete their journeys due to the road being closed and were stuck within the road block. One has now turned around with some children on board.Many children are understood to have been taken to the nearby Llandissilio holiday park, while emergency services remain in attendance.