The family of a man who died in a car crash with a school bus in west Wales have paid tribute to a ''beloved father, husband, son and brother.''

Chris John, 31, died after the incident on the A478 near Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire, between the villages of Clynderwen and Crymych on Monday morning.

The bus was taking pupils to Ysgol y Preseli, which confirmed that seventeen pupils were injured in the incident with two taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, Headteacher Rhonwen Morris thanked those who helped the pupils deal with the tragic incident.

Chris John's family thanked friends for the support they have received since his death.

In a tribute, the family said: “Our whole family has been left devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of Chris, a beloved father, husband, son and brother.

''Chris adored and was adored by everyone whose lives he touched especially his two young daughters. While family was always his first passion, we are immensely proud of his sporting success, representing his Country at short Matt Bowls alongside his father and younger brother.

''Our family have been moved by the support of his and our many friends, both in Llanboidy where he grew up and his home of Clynderwen. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so”

