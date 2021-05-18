Man, 23, jailed after crashing into fence during police car chase

A man who drove at more than double the speed limit through a Powys village before leaving the road and crasing into a fence has been jailed.

Police said Simon Gareth Edwards, of Merthyr Tydfil, put the lives of other road users at risk when he caused a police pursuit through Llangynidr and Talybont-on-Usk on in March of this year.

Officers from the roads unit had attempted to stop the 23-year-old’s black Citroen C2 after witnessing it being driven erratically.

Edwards, however, sped up and began driving at between 50mph and 65mph in a residential area where the speed limit is 30mph.

Sergeant Matt Thomas said, “A stinger was set up, and as the car entered Talybont-on-Usk all four tyres were deflated.

“This didn’t deter Edwards, and he carried on driving at around 50mph. He eventually veered off the road and onto a canal towpath in an attempt to get away from officers.

“He collided with the canal fence before fleeing the car.”

PC James Helyer ran after Edwards and found him hiding in the undergrowth, where he was arrested.

He was later charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop when requested, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on 14 May where he was sentenced to 70 weeks in prison.

Sgt Thomas said: “This was a dangerous incident where Edwards’ clear disregard for the safety of others put himself, his passengers and other road users at risk.”