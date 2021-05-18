A Pembrokeshire headteacher has thanked all those who helped her pupils after their school bus was involved in a fatal accident.

On Monday morning, a bus taking pupils to Ysgol y Preseli was involved in a crash with a car coming in the opposite direction on the A478 near Llandissilio between the villages of Clynderwen and Crymych.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that the driver of the car died at the scene.

Ysgol y Preseli confirmed that seventeen pupils were injured in the crash, with two taken to hospital.

Air ambulance and police at the scene following the crash

The headteacher, Rhonwen Morris thanked those who helped the pupils deal with the tragic incident.

She said: "As a school, we would like to thank the emergency services for their support and also Llandissilio Caravan Park for providing a safe space for pupils during the morning.

"Pupils remained calm throughout and cooperated with the emergency services and school staff at the scene.”

She continued: “Pupils who have been affected by the incident are being supported by the school and a specialist support team from Pembrokeshire Council."

"Over the coming days, school staff, in collaboration with the counselling and educational psychology service, will support pupils."“Pembrokeshire Council has also set up a telephone number for concerned parents and guardians - 01437 775400."

Huw George, a local county councillor also offered his support to those involved in the accident.

He said: “The family of the man who lost his life yesterday will have all the support possible from the community - we have a small and strong community here."“I am worried about the young people on the bus - they will have to live with what happened and that’s why they are being offered support by the school.

“I spoke with the headteacher yesterday and parents are being made aware of the signs to look out for as this is going to be an ongoing thing for them.”

