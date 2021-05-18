There have been no new Covid-related deaths reported in Wales for a third day running, according to Public Health Wales figures.

The death toll was brought to 5,560 when one new death was reported on 14 May - although the overall number of victims is thought to be higher.

A further 32 cases have also been reported, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Wales to 212,272.

In the rolling seven days between 7 and 13 May, 298 cases were confirmed across Wales.

But which areas of the country have seen the fewest number of cases in that time?

In total, fourteen areas of Wales have seen ten confirmed cases or fewer during that period.

Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, the Vale of Glamorgan, Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys all saw fewer than ten confirmed cases.

Anglesey and Denbighshire saw the fewest with just two cases each.

Compared to the seven days between 5 and 11 April, Anglesey has seen cases fall by almost 90% from 17, while Denbighshire has seen a drop of more than two thirds from six.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in Wales currently stands at 9.5 - a fall by more than 40% from 16.7 in April.

Cardiff saw the highest number of cases confirmed. Credit: PA Images

Where are cases higher?

Cardiff saw the highest number of cases between 7 and 13 May with 69, followed by Newport with 46 and Swansea with 24.

The remaining areas of Wales all had fewer than 20 cases during those seven days.

On Friday, the First Minister told a press conference that this was down to "very local outbreaks", and emphasised that there was no need for concern.

More than two million people in Wales have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Pubs reopened indoors in Wales on Monday for the first time this year. Credit: PA Images

On Monday, pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales resumed indoor service for the first time this year as lockdown restrictions were eased further.

Entertainment venues like cinemas and all tourist accommodation could also reopen, with holidays abroad now allowed to certain countries.

But people are urged to "be very careful" as lockdown eases, with the highly transmissible Indian strain of the virus continuing to cause concern.

The variant, also known as B1617.2, is already in Wales and other parts of the UK.

There are three so-called Indian variants, but only one is classed as a variant of concern (VOC) while the others are classed as variants under investigation (VUI).

Altogether, there are 26 cases of Indian variants in Wales - 11 cases of the variant of concern, and 15 cases of the variant under investigation.

Public Health Wales said the majority are associated with travel or with known contacts, and contact tracing procedures are in place to try to limit community transmission.