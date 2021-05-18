A university lecturer followed a student walking home from the pub and sexually assaulted her as she pleaded with him to leave her alone.Kary Thanapalan, 49, persistently pursued his victim as she tried to evade his grasp, putting his arms around her on multiple occasions and groping her.As a result of the assault, the woman suffered an anxiety attack and was concerned he would follow her into her home and rape her.The court was told that the victim was not a student of the defendant and did not attend the university he taught at.

Thanapalan, a senior lecturer of aeronautical & mechanical engineering at the University of South Wales, lost his job as a result of his offending, a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court heard on May 14.

Describing the assault, prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths said: "He repeatedly grabbed her breasts and kissed her despite her pleas for him to stop. He was undeterred when told by others to stop or the fact she was on the phone to a friend."Emotional and psychological harm has been suffered as a result of this incident."The assault took place in Treforest, Pontypridd, after the victim and her friend left a pub at 10.10pm and said their goodbyes before she walked towards Treforest railway station alone.Thanapalan was sat on a wall by Tesco car park and when she walked near him he got up and began following her. He then stepped in front of her and said "Hi" before putting his arm around her and saying "Hi baby, let's go home.''

He appeared intoxicated and the victim told him to leave her alone but he replied "You're breaking my heart". He then put both his arms around her and kissed her on the cheek.

The defendant continued to pursue the victim for 20 minutes and touched her numerous times including running a hand along her back, grabbing and squeezing her breasts. She ran away from Thanapalan but he continued to follow and when she told him to stop following her, he replied "I'm not following you, I'm coming home with you. We'll have fun."The victim became increasingly scared for her safety and called another friend who lived nearby to meet her, but Thanapalan continued to follow her and touch her.Thanapalan also ignored a man who told him to leave the victim alone, and instead the defendant followed the woman under a bridge. When she tried to run away a second time, he pursued her said: "One kiss and I'll walk away".

When they reached Treforest railway station, the victim's friend turned up and it was only at that point the defendant walked away.

In a victim personal statement read out to the court, the victim said: "From the start of the incident to the end, I believe I told the man 'No' 20 times. I was worried and scared about what he would do and what lengths he would go to."I didn't want to walk straight home as I didn't want him to know where I was living. I was afraid he would force his way into my house and rape me."She added: "I feared for my life as I was alone, it was late at night and there was hardly anyone around. I did not feel safe at all."Following the assault, the victim felt unsafe to leave her house . She also said the incident had had a massive effect on her mental health.The police were called and swabs were taken from the victim's cheek. CCTV footage was also seized which traced the defendant's movements to the Rickard Arms. They also found a Facebook profile of the defendant which matched the description given by the defendant.He was arrested on November 15 and a DNA swab was taken which matched to DNA found on the victim's cheek, being 25million times more likely to be the defendant's DNA than anyone else. Thanapalan, of Egypt Street, Treforest, initially gave no comment in his police interview but later pleaded guilty to sexual assault.In mitigation, defence barrister Anthony O'Connell said his client had suffered a self-inflicted "spectacular fall from grace" having lost his employment with the university and described his marriage as "hanging on by a thread".He said the defendant was remorseful and had lost his previous good character.Sentencing, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: "This was specific targeting of a vulnerable young female. Your conduct was persistent and the more she said no the more forceful and persistent you became.

''If (the victim's friend) had not arrived you would not have stopped your conduct and it would have got worse."This sort of offence makes it difficult for women to go about their normal lives. Women are afraid of walking around late at night in darkness because of the fear of becoming victims of such offences."Thanapalan was sentenced to two years imprisonment.