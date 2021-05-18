Fans have been urged not to travel abroad to watch Wales in its delayed Euros 2020 matches due to international restrictions.

Wales is set to face Switzerland and Turkey in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Italy in Rome, but both countries are on the UK's amber list.

Since Monday, people in Wales and England have been able to travel overseas on holiday to a limited number of destinations.

The UK Government has said people should not travel to places on the amber or red lists "unless it’s absolutely necessary, and certainly not for holiday purposes".

While it has not made non-essential travel illegal, it also emphasised that ignoring advice could have a "significant impact for British nationals".

Earlier this month, Wales' First Minister had said it would be up to individuals to "weigh up the risks" when deciding whether to attend the games in Azerbaijan and Italy.

Wales lost two nil to Portugal in the 2016 Euros semi-final. Credit: PA Images

The UK Government has warned that most travel insurance will not be valid in amber and red list countries, and many tour operators will not send customers to those locations.

The Football Association for Wales (FAW) said: "Whilst it is no longer illegal to travel, the FAW advises fans to make an informed choice about travelling to Baku and Rome for UEFA Euro 2020 considering the current information detailed above, as attending the matches will not be deemed as essential travel.

"For those fans who remain determined to travel despite the warnings, the FAW stronglyadvises that fans check that their travel insurance is still valid and fit for purpose."

In 2016, Wales finished as runners-up in their qualifying group, before reaching the semi-finals but losing to eventual winners Portugal.

When is Wales playing in the Euros?

Wales will face Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday 12 June.

The team will also play against Turkey there on Wednesday 16 June, before travelling to Rome to face Italy in the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday 20 June.

The FAW has said Robert Page will "assume the role" of team manager for this summer's tournament, after Ryan Giggs was charged with assaulting two women.

The Wales team line up to sing the national anthems during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match at Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: PA Images

Are fans actually allowed in the stadiums?

UEFA has said every host city this year will welcome back fans to the stadium.

It said the Olympic Stadium in Baku will have a capacity of 50%, as will the host stadium in Saint Petersburg.

Meanwhile Rome will be hosting between 25-33% of the stadium capacity, along with Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

London has a confirmed capacity of 25%. Budapest aims to host 100% of its capacity.

What happens if I travel to an amber list country?

The amber list also covers popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France and Greece.

People returning from amber countries must take two post-arrival tests.

They are also required to self-isolate at home for 10 days, although they can reduce that time if they take an additional negative test on day five.

Those returning from a red list country must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £1,750.