Wrexham documentary about club takeover commissioned for two seasons

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have announced an access-all-areas documentary about their takeover of Wrexham AFC has been commissioned.

The show called, 'Welcome to Wrexham', will follow McElhenney and Reynolds as they take a "crash course" in owning a football club.

McElhenney made the announcement on social media with a parody sketch featuring himself, Reynolds and a Welsh translator.

He said: "We can never truly ‘own’ the world’s third oldest club. All Ryan Reynolds and I can do is try to improve the club for its true and forever owners – the community of Wrexham."

American television channel FX Entertainment has ordered two series of the docuseries, which will be produced by Broadwalk Pictures.

A UK broadcaster hasn't been revealed yet, but an announcement is expected in due course.

Reynolds and McElhenney became official owners of Wrexham in February after their takeover bid was accepted by supporters.

When the actors first met virtually with supporters in November, they said they intended to make a documentary about the club.

The series will give Wrexham's new owners a "crash course in football club ownership"

Nick Grad, President, Original Programming at FX Entertainment said: “Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

On the club's website, it says the series will show how the "fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some much-needed hope and change."

Both McElhenney and Reynolds will executive produce the series,

In an interview on ITV's This Morning, Reynolds said they were attracted to Wrexham because of the community and history of the club.

"We were looking at a bunch of different teams but the thing for me which really struck a cord about Wrexham was how intrinsically tied communities are to their football clubs and you really can't grow a football club without also growing, in tandem, the community."