A Cardiff primary school has closed for all pupils except those in nursery after nearly thirty cases of coronavirus were found amongst staff and pupils.

Millbank Primary will re-open on Monday May 24, headteacher Karen Brown said in a message to parents.

A total of 23 staff and five pupils have tested positive. Some, but not all asymptomatic pupils have been tested.

Further testing of reception and year two pupils is currently underway.

In her message, Mrs Brown told parents that Public Health Wales had confirmed the cases are the Kent variant and most are mild or asymptomatic.

But she warned some families are not following rules around self-isolating.

She said: ''We are aware that some families have not followed the self-isolation rules.

''Please remember that this is a legal requirement, and is the health and safety of the children, their families, and the wider community.

''21 staff have also been self-isolating, so we know how difficult family life can be when one person cannot leave the house, but these rules are important rules for everyone's sake.''

Pupils have been told to self-isolate

Pupils in the years three to six have been offered tests and Public Health Wales now want to test all children from reception to year two. Contact tracers will be contacting families to arrange the tests.

Children have been told to self-isolate until they have a negative result and the school will remain closed until next week. Those with a positive result will be asked to self-isolate for 10 days.

All pupils in years three to year six with a negative result came out of isolation on May 18 and can return to school on Monday or Tuesday.The nursery remains open as it has been unaffected by this outbreak.Mrs Brown’s message added: ”A few families were worried last week, asking which variant of the Covid-19 virus we have been experiencing, as there is obviously a lot in the news at the moment about the latest variants.

“PHW have confirmed today that we’ve had the Kent variant at Millbank. As we have seen, it is very easily transmissible.“However the vaccinations being given in Wales currently do work against it, and most cases are very mild, or asymptomatic. This is just as we have seen.“Our high levels of transmission show how important it is that we all continue with social distancing, mask wearing and hand-washing as per the Welsh Government guidelines and law.”

