One in four women will experience a sexual assault at some point in their lives - but for many, reporting the crime to the police will never be an option.

One woman, who was raped at the age of 19, has shared her story with ITV Wales’ Y Byd ar Bedwar programme for the first time explaining how victims often feel they are to blame.

“I thought it was my fault,” she explains.

“I went out with some of my friends and we went back to stay, all of us, in one house. I had a few to drink, bit drunk, and I woke up and he was on top of me. I remember saying 'no' several times and I can’t remember anything else. Waking up the next morning, just really confused, not sure if it did happen, was I dreaming?”

'It would be his word against mine wouldn’t it? I just didn’t want to go through that.' Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

The woman, whose identity is protected, says she never went to the police over a fear of not being believed and having to relive the attack.

“I didn’t want to put myself through that with the option at the end of him getting let off and found not guilty. It would be his word against mine wouldn’t it?

"If he got off, not guilty, then I would look like the one who was lying, I just didn’t want to go through that. I was questioning myself instead of him. Could I have done something differently, would it change the outcome?"

Sarah Everard’s death sparked a national outcry and has seen women across the country share their personal experiences of sexual assault. Credit: Georgia Collins/Jorjie Drakefield

She has decided to share her story in the wake of Sarah Everard’s death which sparked a debate on women’s safety. 33-year-old, Sarah, was kidnapped and killed whilst walking home from a friend's house near Clapham Common in south London.

I was questioning myself instead of him.

“I thought I was fine, didn’t want to go there, what happened with Sarah Everard made me realise I’m not ok, I went back to feeling very low. It was overwhelming seeing all the stories on social media. I think with everything that’s happened now has made me realise I’m still struggling.”

Exclusive figures for ITV Wales/S4C reveal in 2020, South Wales Police received 1078 reports of rape. Seventy nine of these reports resulted in a charge - around 7%. In Gwent, there were 438 reports in the same period, three led to a suspect being charged.

While North Wales Police had 585 reports of rape with 30 resulting in a charge - representing 5%.

Dyfed Powys Police did not present their data to us.

557 The number of reported rape offences between January - March 2021

DCI Jackie Downes from North Wales Police heads a specialist unit to deal with sexual offending.

She said, "I think we recognise within NWP that our outcome figures for rape offences are not where we want them to be. We continually strive to improve, it’s not just reflected in North Wales Police, but other areas as it’s been reported on nationally.

"But what we do say to victims is absolutely have that confidence to come forward and report those offences to us. We will take the necessary investigation that is needed, we will assess all that information. We work in conjunction with the CPS to get those cases to court and to get a suitable outcome."

A spokesperson on behalf of South Wales Police said they take all reports of rape seriously, and urge victims to come forward to report the crime.

“They should feel safe in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and dignity and that their allegation will be fully investigated.

"Every report of a rape, suspected or possible rape is taken at face value and recorded on the force crime recording system, irrespective of the source of the report. This includes reports made by third parties, through partnership working or from other agencies."

Detective Superintendent Martin Price, the head of Gwent Police’s Public Protection Unit, said, “We’re committed to supporting victims of sexual assault and rape, ensuring that they firstly feel confident in reporting a crime to us.

“We also work closely with partner agencies who can provide additional support to victims, especially in situations when a victim may feel unable to make a report directly to the police. We would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of this type of crime to come forward in the knowledge that we will support them and treat them with care and respect.“Gwent Police has a strong record of achieving a criminal justice outcome for victims of sexual assault and rape, and is one of the best-performing forces in Wales and England in this area.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, less than one in six women who are sexually assaulted in Wales and England will go to the police which means the actual number of assaults is likely to be much higher.

After years of keeping her story a secret, the woman featured in this article is now receiving counselling and hopes by speaking out, she can help other victims to consider seeking help and to not feel ashamed.

Watch the full programme, Wednesday at 20:25 on S4C. The programme has English subtitles.

To report a sexual assault call the police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency).