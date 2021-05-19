The search for a teenage boy who disappeared more than two weeks ago remains concentrated on Pentir and the surrounding hamlets.A major police search has been ongoing near Bangor since 18-year-old Frantisek 'Frankie' Morris vanished on Sunday, May 2.The Llandegfan teen was last seen pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms in Pentir, near Bangor, at 1:12pm that day, having attended a rave at a disused quarry near Waunfawr the previous night.Detectives arrested three people at the weekend in connection with his disappearance.

Officers from North Wales Police arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A man and woman have also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

All three have since been released, though they all remain under investigation. The last of them were released on bail Tuesday.In recent days, the search has concentrated in Waen Wen, just over a mile from Pentir, with police seen on Lon Bryn Gwredog which is currently closed.Afon Cegin runs between the two villages, with streams adjacent to Frankie's last known location near the Vaynol Arms.The river was examined on Monday by the North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit.The bicycle he was seen pushing on the CCTV footage was found next to a nearby bridge with a puncture in one of the tyres.Over the weekend, police released images of 13 vehicles in an appeal to the drivers to come forward.

The pictures showed the vehicles driving by Frankie's last known location by the Vaynol Arms.

Police want to speak to anyone with information about these vehicles. Credit: North Wales Police

Another appeal was made to the people who attended the rave at the disused quarry in Waunfawr, the night before his disappearance.Chief Inspector Owain Llewelyn said: "Our enquiries into where Frankie’s whereabouts are ongoing, and our searches in and around the Pentir area are continuing.""Specialist officers continue to support Frankie’s family, who are being kept regularly informed at this difficult time."A large police presence is expected to remain in the area over the next few days.