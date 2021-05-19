Wales now has the worst child poverty rate of all the UK nations, with 31% of children living below the poverty line, new research shows.

England has 30%, while Scotland and Northern Ireland each have 24% of children living in poverty.

Even before the pandemic, almost 200,000 children were living in poverty in Wales, with a higher proportion of children affected than at any point in the past 5 years.

1 in 5 children in Wales are living below the poverty line.

The research carried out by Loughborough University for the UK End Child Poverty Coalition shows that parts of north and west Wales have seen the most dramatic rise in child poverty in the past five years, fuelled by stagnating family incomes, while, high housing costs in Cardiff are pushing many families.

The new data that three constituencies with the highest child poverty rates are in South Wales Central, with Cardiff South and Penarth showing a particularly steep increase in the number of children in poverty over the past 5 years.

The data also exposes inequality within parts of Wales, with Cardiff constituencies occupying both the highest and lowest places on the constituency rankings.

In the south of the city, almost 4 in 10 children are living below the poverty line, compared to 2 in 10 in Cardiff North.

Credit: Save the Children

Child poverty rates have continued to rise right across Wales, with the study finding 20 of Wales’ 22 local authorities seeing an increase over the past 5 years.

Rural and coastal areas continue saw a rise in the prevalence of child poverty, with Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion all seeing rates increase above the Welsh average.

In Wrexham, the child poverty rate rose three times faster than the Welsh average, with over 1000 more children living in poverty in the county compared to five years ago.

Melanie Simmonds, Head of Save the Children in Wales said: “We’ve repeatedly heard from families living on low incomes how they have had to cut back on essentials such as food, heating and clothing for children and are sinking deeper into debt."

He added: "Many parents also didn’t have the tools, resources and skills to adequately support their child’s learning and development at home which led to a lot of stress and anxiety."