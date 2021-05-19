May has been an incredibly unsettled month for Wales, with a mixture of sunshine, blustery showers and even some snow and hail recorded.

But is has been an exceptionally rainy month, with 135mm of rainfall recorded so far this month.

Wales has already recorded 157% of the average May rainfall, and we're only just over half way through the month.

With more rainfall forecast over the coming days, this total will increase yet again.

This month has been one of the wettest May months on record for the UK as a whole - with the UK recording 106% of the average rainfall for May already.

It's also been a lot cooler across the UK this month - with temperatures 2.3°C below average.

Unsettled conditions are expected into the weekend. Credit: Simon Evans

Whilst Wednesday has provided us with a brief break from the wet weather - albeit with a few isolated showers around for some of us - Wales will see a return to unsettled conditions from Thursday onwards.

Gale force winds are also forecast on Thursday. Gusts of up to 50mph are forecast and locally we could see gales of 60mph around exposed coastal areas.

And the wet and windy conditions will continue over the next few days and into the weekend.

Low pressure will dominate out weather story for the next few days. Credit: ITV Weather

The wet and windy conditions over the next few days are all thanks to a very deep area of low pressure which will track its way towards the UK from the west.

This area of low pressure is very deep - unseasonably low for the time of the year as we don't usually see areas of low pressure this deep in May.

This area of low pressure with frontal systems attached will bring in cloud, outbreaks of rain, plus, a squeeze in the isobars means that the winds will pick up and strengthen.

The weather warning is in force from Thursday evening. Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' weather warning for wind from Thursday evening.

The weather warning is in force across parts of South Wales, and is active from 6pm Thursday evening until 9pm Friday night.

The Met Office says the windy weather conditions 'may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures'.

There could also be some delays to road, rail air and ferry transport due to the windy conditions, with a risk of trees being blown over and power lines damaged as a result.