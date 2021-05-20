Cardiff City footballer Sol Bamba has announced he is now cancer-free following months of treatment, telling supporters he is "over the moon".

The 36-year-old defender was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma just before Christmas and the club made the news public in January.

Bamba underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and this month returned to action as a late substitute in Cardiff's home draw with Rotherham on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season, playing the final few seconds.

In a heartfelt message on Twitter, Bamba said: "Hey everyone, just a quick message to inform you that I'm now cancer free! It is of course incredibly heart-warming news for my family and I, we are over the moon right now."

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris previously spoke of the "very emotional" scenes at the club's training ground when Bamba revealed his diagnosis.

Speaking in January, Harris said: "As you can imagine, it was very emotional for everyone at the training ground, and it was a day that I'll never forget.

"Sol is an incredible human being. The humility of wanting to put people and their feelings in front of himself is astonishing.

"Football is a cut-throat business, divisive and opinionated, but when the going gets tough football comes together as an industry and shows its strength and togetherness."

On Twitter, Bamba added: "I really want to thank each and everyone that has been supporting me, whether it's been with a comment, a message, a like or whatever, that definitely gave me extra strength to go through this.

"Above all, I want to thank the family at the NHS who took such good care of me, I will always be grateful for your job.

"Thank you to all my family, my friends and of course the club and everyone in the football industry that has helped me facing this challenge. I wish you all a blessed day and hopefully will see you soon again on the pitch. Sol."

Responding to the outpouring of love from fellow players and fans, Bamba followed up with a tweet that simply said: 'Your messages', accompanied by a series of hearts.

Read more: