Firearms team attend Cardiff incident, with public asked to avoid area

Firearms teams are at the scene of an incident in Cardiff, with people advised to avoid the area.

South Wales Police tweeted to say firearms officers have been deployed to the Pentwyn area of the city "as a precaution" while investigations are ongoing.

A Section 60 notice has been put in place in the area from 4pm, allowing police to stop and search people and vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments.

The notice covers Pentwyn Drive, Pentwyn Road, Parc Coed y Nant, Cardiff Univeristy Sports Field, Llanrumney Fields and Ball Road.

A police spokesperson said: "Section 60 is aimed at preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons."

Corpus Christi Catholic High School tweeted at around 4pm to say: "There has been an incident nearby to where our school is situated. We are keeping the pupils behind as a precaution. Everyone is safe and well. Awaiting more news on when we can release our pupils. Will keep you updated."

Around an hour later, they tweeted again to say pupils were safe to leave the school premises.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact South Wales Police quoting reference *176176.