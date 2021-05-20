NHS to receive £100 million to help clear waiting list backlog

The Welsh Government has announced a £100 million investment aimed at reducing the record backlog plaguing the health system and "kick-starting" the industry's recovery from the pandemic.

New health minister Eluned Morgan MS said the money will be spent on new equipment, staff, technology and finding new ways of working to help health boards improve services by increasing capacity and cutting waiting times.

Ms Morgan said: "Helping our health and social care services recover from the pandemic is going to take time, investment and a new approach to delivering care."

"The remarkable commitment of our NHS and social care workers has helped us through this pandemic to a point where we can now start to think about the future."

"I am determined that we now provide them the support they need to help the service recover."

The pandemic has impacted on the total number of patient pathways waiting to start treatment, with the number increasing steadily every month since May 2020.

According to the latest statistics from NHS Wales, a record 568,367 people are awaiting treatment or surgery - the highest number on record since data first started being collected in 2011.

And 216,418 have waited more than 36 weeks for treatment - the target figure before the pandemic was 0.

Elsewhere, figures show the pressure the NHS is under. The target of 65% of 'red' ambulance calls receiving a response within eight minutes was missed for the ninth consecutive month, at 61% in April 2021.

Eluned Morgan MS was appointed Health Minister following the recent Senedd elections Credit: Welsh Government

The allocation of the initial £100m will include £13m for Cardiff and Vale to increase capacity for a range of therapies and diagnostics, including staff recruitment and two new mobile theatres.

Ms Morgan added the Welsh Government is committing £1bn of continued support for the industry's recovery.

She said: "I am under no illusions about the size of the task ahead, but it is also important to recognise we now have a real opportunity to transform the delivery of health and care services."

"We must take this opportunity to create a health and care system that is fit for the future."

"The pandemic saw the early and swift adoption of new technology and ways of working, I want to see health boards build on this good work."

Here is how the initial £100m investment will be shared:

Cardiff and Vale: £13m to increase capacity for a range of therapies and diagnostics, including staff recruitment and two new mobile theatres.

Powys: £2.5m to transform patient services and increase capacity for a range of services.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg: £16m for recruitment and investment in surgical and diagnostic capacity.

Hywel Dda: £13m to improve capacity for planned care, including hospital redesign, investment in diagnostics.

Aneurin Bevan Health: £17m for projects to increased capacity in planned care, diagnostics, therapies and mental health.

Swansea Bay: £16m to increase capacity in a wide range of areas, including theatres, recruitment and ophthalmology.

Betsi Cadwaldr: £20m to increase capacity in planned care, cancer, dental, diagnostics and endoscopy.

Velindre: £2.5m to increase capacity for radiotherapy.