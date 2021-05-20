Where's Wally? Wales' adopted walrus spotted off coast of Cornwall

Video report by ITV West Wales reporter Jess Main

An Arctic walrus that has made itself at home in Wales for two months has now been spotted off the coast of Cornwall.

'Wally' was seen by a group on a sea safari near Padstow on Wednesday, having previously enjoyed the waters of Tenby in Pembrokeshire.

Animal welfare groups monitoring the walrus believe it came across the North Atlantic ocean from Greenland on an ice floe.

It was first seen in Ireland before being spotted in Wales in March.

The walrus could often be seen lounging on the slipway at Tenby. Credit: Gareth Davies / @gdptenby

Terry Leadbetter, from Welsh Marine Life Rescue, said he had "mixed emotions" about Wally's disappearance from Pembrokeshire.

He told ITV News: "We got quite fond of Wally. He's been with us for two months and we've been monitoring him every day.

"We've got to know his habits, and now suddenly he's disappeared - and there's a big hole left.

"My feeling was he'd probably stay in Tenby because he'd settled in there and he probably regarded it as his home. So that has been blown out of the window, because he's disappeared.

"We estimated he was probably about 300kg when he first came in. So he's managed to find plenty of food and obviously built up his strength. And now he's got his strength up, he's probably decided to go walkabouts - a wandering walrus!"

Wally has become a firm favourite with the people of Wales. Credit: Gareth Davies / @gdptenby

Since appearing in Wales, Wally has been pictured capsizing an inflatable dinghy boat and attempting to climb aboard a fishing boat, as well as balancing a starfish on its nose.

Just this week, RNLI rescue crews had to seek advice from marine experts on how to safely move the animal from their slipway, due to concerns it could prevent the lifeboat from launching in an emergency.

But Wally is thought to have moved on to the south-west after being spotted by Nathaniel Barry, who works for Padstow Sea Life Safari.

Nathaniel said that he "never expected" such a sight, adding: “I think I was more shocked than the passengers and kind of just got emotional because yeah, never expected it to ever happen."

Wally previous left Tenby harbour over the Easter bank holiday, amid claims that he vanished after being disturbed by tourists.

He disappeared on Easter Monday, but reappeared the following Friday.

