The family of a missing 18-year-old man who went missing after attending a rave at a disused quarry near Waunfawr, Gwynedd, have vowed to find out the "truth" of what happened to him.

Frantisek 'Frankie' Morris from Llandegfan, Anglesey, was last seen pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms in Pentir, near Bangor, at 1.12pm on Sunday 2 May with the bike later found nearby.

Police released an image from around the time Mr Morris was last seen Credit: North Wales Police

He has still not been found despite a major search involving police officers and volunteers.

In a post on social media, Mr Morris' family has pledged to find out what has happened to him.

The post said: "Three very long weeks since Frankie Morris has not been home to his family.

"You can imagine the torment and devastation of this for us all.

"We all know he was spotted in Pentir on Sunday the 2nd of May after a party in Waunfawr.

"He walked all the way from Waunfawr to Pentir.

"Since this day he has vanished! Just vanished!!!

"Someone out there knows something and we will not stop searching until we find Frankie and the truth of what's happened."

Frantisek "Frankie" Morris has not been seen since Sunday 2 May despite extensive searches Credit: Daily Post

On Saturday 15 May North Wales Police said they had arrested one man on suspicion ofcausing death by dangerous driving in connection with the search.

Another man and a woman were also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course ofjustice.

All three people have since been released although remain under investigation.

Police have also released images of 13 vehicles and want to speak to the drivers of those vehicles as part of their investigations.

A GoFundMe page set up for Mr Morris' family and for search teams involved in trying to find him has raised more than £5,000.

Around 8,000 people have joined a Facebook group, Help Find Frankie Morris, as part of efforts to help find the missing teenager.