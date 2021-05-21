Police responding to large-scale 'violent disorder' in the Mayhill area of Swansea have asked people not to return the area.

There will be a large-scale police presence in the area today after vehicles were set alight, houses damaged and police vehicles attacked on Thursday 20 May.

Investigations are now underway, and police say they will be 'doing all we can to identify those responsible' and they will face 'robust action'.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has described the 'violent scenes' as 'completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere in Wales.'He has thanked South-Wales Police for bringing the 'situation under control and continuing to monitor it closely this morning.'

The 'disorder' broke out shortly after 7pm during a vigil for a local man who had recently died.

After fireworks were thrown, the violence and chaos erupted.

Footage circulating social media shows well-alight cars being pushed down steep hills.

Residents in the area have described the disorder as 'disgusting' and 'shocking'.

Crowds were finally dispersed around 1am on Friday morning.

Last night’s incident was totally unacceptable and we will be doing all we can to identify those responsible. Superintendent Tim Morgan

Superintendent Tim Morgan said: “Last night’s incident was totally unacceptable and we will be doing all we can to identify those responsible.“I want to reassure the community of Mayhill that those involved can expect to face robust action. Post incident investigations have already started to identify all those concerned.”A police statement from South-Wales Police:

"The incident of disorder in the Mayhill area of Swansea has now finished and those involved have dispersed.We appeal to everyone not to return to the area and we will maintain a very visible presence for the rest of the night and into the morning.However, if those involved choose to return and further threaten public safety in the community of Mayhill they will be robustly dealt with by numerous police resources that remain on duty.Residents are urged to stay indoors tonight and allow officers to continue their investigations into this incident.Our focus will now turn to fully investigating Thursday evening’s events."

The leader of Swansea Council has condemned the violence and the "disgusting behaviour by yobs".

In a Facebook post, Cllr Rob Stewart said: "Absolutely disgusting behaviour by yobs in Mayhill Waunwen tonight.

"This is completely unacceptable and inexcusable behaviour. Our thoughts are with the residents who have had to put up with this utterly despicable behaviour in our community.

"Our officers have linked in with the police who have been on the scene for sometime.

"We will support the police to identify, pursue and prosecute those that have organised and participated in this criminal activity."

Anyone with photos, videos or information should contact South-Wales police.

