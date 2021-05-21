Rock group 'The Alarm' release Wales' official song for Euro 2020
Rock group 'The Alarm' have linked up with football supporters from across Wales to record the country's Euro 2020 song.
'The Red Wall of Cymru’, is written by the band's frontman Mike Peters, who has involved fans from across Wales as part of the recording process.
They travelled to 11 cities and towns to film the video with fans.
Proceeds from the record will go to the cancer charity 'Love Hope Strength Foundation', co-founded by the Peters, who has leukaemia.
He said writing a Welsh football anthem has long been an ambition of his.
"As a passionate and lifelong Wales supporter, I have always wanted to write a song that might in some way, capture the passion and commitment of the Welsh fans."
"Through ‘The Red Wall of Cymru’ we have been able to combine four passions: Wales, football, music and supporting people in Wales that are tackling a cancer diagnosis."
Peters added: “I very much believe that cancer isn’t just a critical health issue, it’s a human issue that touches all of us."
"I live with leukaemia and my wife Jules faced a breast cancer diagnosis just a few years ago."
"Having received early diagnoses and excellent care ourselves, we’ve long been advocates of ensuring that others can reduce their risks of cancer and benefit from early detection and quality treatment," he said.
'The Alarm' is one of Wales' biggest ever musical exports, selling over six million albums worldwide and scoring over 15 Top 50 UK Hit singles.
Lead singer Peters has shared the stage with rock legends, including Bono from U2, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Neil Young.
Here are some of the fans that contributed to the song's recording and their stories:
Rhian Davies & family – Wrexham – Daughter and grandchildren of Dai Davies, the former Cymru goalkeeper that sadly passed away earlier this year.
Charlotte Williams – Newtown – An open transgender person wanting to celebrate the Red Wall’s diversity.
Brad Evans & friends – Llandudno – Owner of the Llandudno Junction flag which hasn’t missed a Cymru game in 10 years.
Begw Elain – Nantlle Vale – The Ardal Leagues’ youngest media officer at 16 years old. As well as being an avid follower of the men’s and women’s national teams, Begw promotes her local side on social media through photos and self-edited video clips.
Anwen & Rhodri Charles & family – Cardiff – Anwen and Rhodri took their 6-month-old son to the Belgium match during Euro 2016, where they were spotted on match of the day. Now with the addition of a one-year-old daughter, the family are part of the Red Wall again for EURO 2020.
Steve Ward & family – Bridgend – Steve has followed the national team away since 1997 and is also an avid Alarm fan. Steve celebrated his 50th birthday by being recorded for the song.