Rock group 'The Alarm' release Wales' official song for Euro 2020

Rock group 'The Alarm' have linked up with football supporters from across Wales to record the country's Euro 2020 song.

'The Red Wall of Cymru’, is written by the band's frontman Mike Peters, who has involved fans from across Wales as part of the recording process.

They travelled to 11 cities and towns to film the video with fans.

Proceeds from the record will go to the cancer charity 'Love Hope Strength Foundation', co-founded by the Peters, who has leukaemia.

He said writing a Welsh football anthem has long been an ambition of his.

"As a passionate and lifelong Wales supporter, I have always wanted to write a song that might in some way, capture the passion and commitment of the Welsh fans."

"Through ‘The Red Wall of Cymru’ we have been able to combine four passions: Wales, football, music and supporting people in Wales that are tackling a cancer diagnosis."

'The Red Wall of Cymru' aims to highlight the importance of Wales fans, whilst celebrating past glories and acknowledging an exciting future Credit: FAW

Peters added: “I very much believe that cancer isn’t just a critical health issue, it’s a human issue that touches all of us."

"I live with leukaemia and my wife Jules faced a breast cancer diagnosis just a few years ago."

"Having received early diagnoses and excellent care ourselves, we’ve long been advocates of ensuring that others can reduce their risks of cancer and benefit from early detection and quality treatment," he said.

'The Alarm' were formed in 1981 and had a number of singles that have charted in the top 50. Credit: PA

'The Alarm' is one of Wales' biggest ever musical exports, selling over six million albums worldwide and scoring over 15 Top 50 UK Hit singles.

Lead singer Peters has shared the stage with rock legends, including Bono from U2, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

Here are some of the fans that contributed to the song's recording and their stories: