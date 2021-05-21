Watch footage of the dramatic rescue in Trearddur Bay

A female surfer was rescued in "treacherous conditions" after getting stranded near rocks in Trearddur Bay on Holyhead.

The RNLI said it was called to help a surfer who got into difficulty in the water during strong 50mph winds.

Helmsman Lee Duncan said the woman was spotted "drifting quickly towards the rocks" which were getting hit by steep breaking waves which left "very little room for manoeuvre."

It comes as 23 flood alerts were in place across Wales as torrential rain hit much of the country.

Mr Duncan said they had only "one chance to get to her" before she became too close to the headland. He said he turned the boat into sea and headed through the breaking swell as two of the crew reached overboard and pulled the surfer into the boat.

The RNLI sent its most experience crew out to the rescue Credit: RNLI

Lee added, "We had pretty much our most experienced crew on board, three helms and the lifeboat training officer and I think in my twenty years on the crew at Trearddur Bay that was possibly the most touch and go shout I have been on."

Lifeboat helm Dafydd Griffiths added, "We knew that we had only one chance to get her with the size of the waves hitting the headland, had we failed I don’t like to think what could have happened, to her or us."

The stations training co-ordinator, Mike Doran commented that, "Under the most challenging conditions most of us have experienced on a shout, we succeeded in our task which is testament to all of the hard work put into training by everyone, it was a really great team effort."